Pictures: Roaring end to year at North Monastery Primary School

THE North Monastery Primary School recently staged a very successful production of the acclaimed musical The Lion King before a huge crowd in their school hall.

Principal of the school, Carl O’Brien, said it was the biggest school show during his tenure in the school.

“It was a massive success. It was a new departure for us because traditionally we wouldn’t have done that kind of show.

“In the 25 years I am here, it is the biggest show ever put on by the school.

“It reflects a growing and developing school with a strong sense of community and everybody helping which is the secret to everything. It is all about the kids and they absolutely loved it,” he said.

Oisin Forde from senior infants prepares to make his entrance onto the stage for The North Monastery Primary School's vibrant production of The Lion King.; Photo Credit: Chani Anderson

“There was a huge crowd present on the night,” he added.

“It was held at the school hall which looked magnificent on the night. We got the hall painted last year and it was the first time we were able to use it for a dramatic production.

“It was standing room only. We couldn’t get enough chairs in there. There was a great atmosphere and buzz on the night. We had parents, family members and teachers all watching on.

“Every child in the school got to perform in one part or another. Parents were so proud and thrilled. It was a great reflection of the fantastic school community and the great staff members in the school.

Branka Skava, Raul Matrljan as a Hyena, Kristina & Raquel Matrljan pictured attending The North Monastery Primary School's Vibrant production of The Lion King on Thursday evening. Photo Credit: Chani Anderson

“We had children participating from junior infants right up to sixth class. In the main roles, there were about 10 major actors, and they were brilliant.

“They pulled it all together. We had kids who had never acted before, and they took to it so seamlessly. From talking with family members after the musical, they were so proud and completely blown away by the quality of the show. We have great spirit in our school community.”

Oran Gwet and Maya Gwet, the enthusiastic show openers pictured before The North Monastery Primary School's vibrant production of The Lion King.; Photo Credit: Chani Anderson

Mr O’Brien paid tribute to all who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the musical was such a success. “I must particularly mention the producers of the show who are two young teachers called Kate Murphy and Louise Kelly. They started a drama club in the school last year and we finished up with a massive production. From a small acorn, a great oak grew. The artwork alone was fantastic, all the teachers contributed to that.

Antoni Ozog as the young Simba wins hearts during The North Monastery Primary School's vibrant production of The Lion King on Thursday evening.; Photo Credit: Chani Anderson

“There was so much work that went on behind the scenes in making it sure it all went so well. There were weeks of work in getting everything right such as getting the wardrobe together and face painting. We had a prompter as well just in case a kid got stage fright. The kids were performing in front of 500 people, but they were so confident and assured,” he added.

Maya Hanrahan and Oran Gwet pictured with a herd of zebras from fourth class. The North Monastery Primary School was transformed into an African Prideland on Thursday evening for their vibrant production of The Lion King.; Photo Credit: Chani Anderson

The school principal said they are already generating ideas for another musical production at the school next year.

Ryan O'Sullian and Antoni Ozog both playing Simba get into character before The North Monastery Primary School's vibrant production of The Lion King on Thursday evening. Photo Credit: Chani Anderson

“We want to look at another big production. We are looking at ideas now. Colin Daly the deputy principal deserves great credit. He is very interested in drama and stage production. He emphasised the importance of productions for students. He really created a community spirit and a strong sense of mission. It was great to finish the school year on a high note.”