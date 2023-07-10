'Real test' for Dunkettle Interchange as new link roads face first burst of rush hour traffic this morning

EXTRA measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of motorists this morning as the team behind the Dunkettle Interchange project face one of their biggest challenges to date.

While yesterday saw the opening of six new link roads, courtesy of a €215m Dunkettle Interchange overhaul, engineers stress that today will serve as the real test of endurance.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) Senior Engineering Inspector Jim McCarthy was speaking as they prepared for the influx of drivers travelling to work this morning.

“The bigger pieces of the puzzle have now been put in place”, Mr McCarthy said.

“Inevitably there will be a settling in period as people get used to the lay out. However, the project team will be monitoring traffic with traffic cameras as well as people on site to keep an eye on the new routes”.

He advised motorists to exercise caution and added:

“We’ll be ready to intervene and come to the assistance of anybody who needs any help. If breakdowns or incidences occur tow trucks will be available. The aim is to get to people as quickly as possible if there are any incidents. If any issues come to light in the initial days, we can make the tweaks that are required as early and quickly as possible.”

He offered an update on the progress so far.

“All is going smoothly so far but this morning, when people are travelling to work, is going to be a real test. Six new link roads were opened before 9am yesterday morning and the traffic signals are off. All has gone to plan and traffic has moved well so far all day which is great”.

He said that one set of traffic lights are still in place for the purpose of construction workers crossing.

“There is a one set of traffic light so on the northern side of the interchange. These are to provide a safe crossing point for construction workers. “ Mr McCarthy said they will be doing their best to minimise delays.

“A couple of the new routes are temporary”, he explained. “Traffic coming from the east from the N25 midleton direction that wants to go north on the M8 towards Dublin will temporarily be diverted to the Tivoli roundabout at the end of the lower Glanmire road.

"This will be a temporary inconvenience as the last few pieces of the puzzle are put in place. We will be monitoring those traffic signals in particular to minimise any delays at the Tivoli roundabout.” He said the completion date for the project is on track for February 2024.

“The only date we can give for its full completion is February 2024. We are on track for that and are happy with the progress to date. There will be further link openings before the end of the year but this is the biggest number of links that we have opened at one time”.

Model of the Dunkettle interchange road , looking east to west at the Little Island flyover showing the red parts which opened over the weekend. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

A total of six new link roads made possible by the €215m overhaul were opened to traffic with the remaining sets off traffic lights switched off in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday) morning. Up to 110,000 vehicles pass through the junction on a daily basis.

The roads opened just within hours of each other including a new free-flow link for motorists on the N40 South Ring Rd. This will see around 6000 vehicles travel through the tunnel northbound to head for Cork City on a daily basis.

DECEMBER

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central Pádraig O’Sullivan welcomed the development. However, he warned that motorists may not experience the full benefits of the overhaul until December.

“The fact that a good proportion of it is going to be free flowing now will make a real difference”, he said.

“Over the last few months in particular it’s been very difficult for people as there have been lots of causes for delays and congestion. There have also accidents in the tunnel which were beyond developers control.”

He said the fact that the development is ahead of schedule is a positive step.

“I’ve known for a long time now that this was ahead of schedule so it’s great to see that this is happening six or seven months earlier than what was initially expected. Most of the substantive works will be done by Christmas so this is not a cause for celebration yet, but it is a very positive step”.

He accepts that delays and traffic congestion have been difficult for commuters.

“ A project of this scale was always going to be problematic. To be fair to Sisks, I think they did a reasonably good job. There were always going to be issues. That’s inevitable with a project of this scale. This development came ahead of schedule. It was also cheaper than it was initially meant to be. This is one of those rare state projects that has gone on time and under budget which is a good thing.

"However, there will be a wait until it’s properly done and people can see the full effects of this transformation. There are people who have been waiting many years for this and It will remedy a lot of difficulties but the proof will be in the pudding.”

Meanwhile, Cork City Northeast councillor, John Maher (Labour) said the project is akin to a jigsaw puzzle that is finally beginning to take shape.

“The pieces of the jigsaw have come together after months of uncertainty. It's still going to be new for a lot of people so everyone needs to be cautious. This is a big step in the overall picture to get it together. The tailbacks we have experienced won’t be as long as they have been.

"However, I know that as a driver, who uses the route myself, I have to be cautious on approach when navigating it the first couple of times. This is new and it’s new to everyone.

"We should be cautious every time we drive but particularly in the coming weeks as people familiarise themselves with the new system.”

He also described the development as a positive step and added: “We are getting there. This is a good step forward it’s going to be great for Cork. Hopefully, it will be free flowing and allow people to get to where they need to get to on time.”