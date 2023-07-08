No injuries and traffic returning to normal after vehicle on fire near Jack Lynch Tunnel 

There have been no injuries reported after a vehicle caught fire close to the Jack Lynch Tunnel and gardaí have advised that traffic in the area is now moving normally.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, motorists were urged to drive with extreme caution in the area as emergency services dealt with the incident. But it has now been cleared.

"The earlier incident on the N40 southbound exit from the Tunnel where the vehicle caught fire has now been cleared," the TII Motorway Traffic Control Centre reported on social media.

Separately, the control centre also confirmed that the "broken down lorry which was blocking the M8 southbound approach to the [Dunkettle Roundabout] has now been cleared and traffic is starting to move freely again".

A number of new road links are due to open in the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Scheme this weekend, allowing motorists to experience their first full free-flowing drive through the upgraded interchange.