Sun, 09 Jul, 2023 - 08:37

Fine for woman who shouted abuse at a neighbour during incident in Cork city suburb 

Sgt. Kelleher said that the defendant continued to be abusive in Gurranabraher garda station after the incident.
Fine for woman who shouted abuse at a neighbour during incident in Cork city suburb 

Judge Olann Kelleher fined her at Cork District Court.

Liam Heylin

Fines totalling €300 were imposed on a 35-year-old woman shouting abuse at a neighbour during a drunken incident.

Lavinia O’Callaghan of Glenavanig, Sun Valley Drive, Cork, pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger and being threatening and abusive – for which Judge Olann Kelleher fined her, respectively, €100 and €200 at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident occurred on June 10 this year when the defendant was shouting abusive comments in the direction of a neighbour’s house.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor said the gardaí who arrived at the scene indicated to her that they understood that she might have had difficulty with the person at whom she was shouting as he was someone known to the court.

However, Sgt. Kelleher said that the defendant continued to be abusive in Gurranabraher garda station after the incident.

More in this section

Garda stock No injuries and traffic returning to normal after vehicle on fire near Jack Lynch Tunnel 
Garda Stock Lewd and graphic comments made to garda in Cork 
Topless man in Cork city was so intoxicated he was a danger to others Topless man in Cork city was so intoxicated he was a danger to others
cork courtcork garda
Garda verbally abused at Cork city shopping centre 

Garda verbally abused at Cork city shopping centre 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe to

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more