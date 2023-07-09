Fine for woman who shouted abuse at a neighbour during incident in Cork city suburb 

Fines totalling €300 were imposed on a 35-year-old woman shouting abuse at a neighbour during a drunken incident.

Lavinia O’Callaghan of Glenavanig, Sun Valley Drive, Cork, pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger and being threatening and abusive – for which Judge Olann Kelleher fined her, respectively, €100 and €200 at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident occurred on June 10 this year when the defendant was shouting abusive comments in the direction of a neighbour’s house.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor said the gardaí who arrived at the scene indicated to her that they understood that she might have had difficulty with the person at whom she was shouting as he was someone known to the court.

However, Sgt. Kelleher said that the defendant continued to be abusive in Gurranabraher garda station after the incident.