Topless man in Cork city was so intoxicated he was a danger to others

A 29-year-old man wearing no top as he appeared in a highly intoxicated condition in Cork city has been given five days in prison in default of payment of a €200 fine.

Aaron Babbington of 25 Churchfield Avenue, Churchfield, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to the charge of being so intoxicated that he was a danger to himself or others.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred after 6pm on June 13.

“Mr Babbington was topless, unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred. He was a danger to himself or others.”

Sgt. Davis said the accused had previous convictions including 77 counts of being so drunk that he was a danger.

The accused appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court and as Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the penalty, Babbington said, “Thanks. Nice one.”