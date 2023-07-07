'Predator' jailed for nine years for sexual abuse of boy

A boy was sexually abused from the age of ten by a man who was “like a second father” but breached his trust and created pornography out of serious sexual crimes against the child - and now this ‘predator’ has been jailed for nine years.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath imposed a total sentence of ten years on the 57-year-old at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork and suspended the final year of the sentence on condition that he would comply with all directions of probation service for a period of two years following his release.

Mr Justice McGrath said:

“Culpability was extremely high, there was a grave breach of trust in respect of an extremely vulnerable young boy at a time of his life when he needed support but was abused. The sexual offending was significantly aggravated by the production of child pornography.”

The judge said the victim did not want his impact statement read in public and it was not going to be disclosed in the sentencing hearing, save for the judge remarking that it was very eloquent, very proportionate and that the victim had done his best to get on with his life despite experiencing a grave breach of trust by someone who behaved as a manipulative predator on an emotionally vulnerable boy who regarded him like a second father.

Mr Justice McGrath said: “(Complainant’s name) is a very brave young man. He has obviously had a very difficult time but he also acknowledges in his victim impact statement what he describes as hope for the future. And that is what this court hopes for him for the future.”

Detective Garda Donal Dwyer brought the charges against the accused who ultimately pleaded guilty to six counts of rape, both anal and oral, eight counts of sexual assault, two counts of child exploitation for the purpose of making child pornography, one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

The offences were committed from 2015 from when the child was aged from ten to 13 years. The defendant is 57. Details that might lead to the identification of the complainant cannot be published.

The complainant first disclosed during counselling that he had been sexually abused. He subsequently went with his mother to his local garda station and made the formal complaint. The judge referred to the fact that the defendant’s plea of guilty to the total of 18 charges was a source of solace to the victim.

When the investigating gardaí asked the complainant how many times something of an abusive nature occurred, he said 70 or 80 times. He referred to an occasion where anal rape was painful and he told the accused to stop but that the accused laughed and minimised what was occurring.

As well as making recordings for child pornography, the accused also downloaded related images from a Russian website, Mr Justice McGrath said at the sentencing.

Alice Fawsitt senior counsel said the Director of Public Prosecutions considered that the seriousness of the case put it into the sentencing category of 10 to 15 years. The judge said that the headline sentence in the case was one of 14 years but that was before considering the mitigating evidence put forward by defence senior counsel Jane Hyland.

Mitigating factors included the plea of guilty, medical reports on the defendant, the absence of any previous convictions, the fact that he was 57 and lived an otherwise crime-free life, a history of mental illness and psychiatric disorder and the fact that he effectively lived as a recluse.

The judge noted that the defendant expressed his own shock and disgust at having abused a child, especially at a time in his life when he was experiencing particular vulnerability.