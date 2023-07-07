Cork city to hold its first ever socialism festival

Cork city is to host its first Socialism Festival this weekend and political issues will be discussed.

Academics, politicians, artists, and activists will discuss some of the most significant current political questions.

The event takes place at the Maldron Hotel in Shandon from 10.30am to 5.30pm on Saturday, July 8, and is free, but registration on Eventbrite is encouraged.

A discussion in defence of Ireland’s neutrality will be presented by University College Dublin (UCD) Associate Professor Kieran Allen and long-time anti-war activist Joe Moore.

Traditional Irish musician Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin will discuss whether art can change the world, while environmental activists will also be hosting workshops on strategies for the environmental movement.

United Against Racism national organiser Memet Uludag will close the festival with a discussion on how to tackle fascism.

For further information, see Eventbrite.