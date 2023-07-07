Bill to criminalise recruitment of children into crime gangs will not solve problem, says Cork support officer

The head of Cork’s Support After Crime Services fears that a bill criminalising the recruitment of children into gangs won’t achieve its aims unless parents are also held to account.

Sally Hanlon of Support after Crime services — whose service users have included the victims of crimes committed by children — said the irresponsibility of some parents plays a part in antisocial behaviour.

Assaults, she added, have been among the most common crimes instigated by children.

She has seen instances where children as young as 14 have been responsible for assaults which left their victims shaken and disturbed.

It follows a Dáil debate on the Criminal Justice (Engagement of Children in Criminal Activity) Bill 2023, which proposes a five-year prison sentence for anyone grooming children into crime.

Ms Hanlon said: “I have seen that youngsters are being groomed and have been groomed into crime.

“There has been irresponsibility on the side of the parents of those children.

“Parents need to know where their children are and who they are with.”

“If you see your child walking in with a €200 pair of runners you have to ask yourself where they got them,” Ms Hanlon added.

She said that parents should be working together with authorities to help solve the issue.

“There has to be monitoring all round. There also needs to be a combined effort to get everything working the way it is supposed to.

“This combined effort needs to happen with the co-operation of parents, social workers and gardaí.

“Those involved with the child need to work in a circle to achieve the correct outcome.”

Ms Hanlon said that children will often get involved in crime as a form of protection.

“They may be scared and thinking that a gang might provide them with a certain degree of protection.

“For others, being involved in a gang is a badge of honour. They want to belong.”

She expressed serious concern for the children involved.

“These are children who are being used and will be thrown to the bottom of the pile as soon as someone younger and more impressionable comes along.”

Ms Hanlon described how criminal activity exploiting children has evolved in recent years.

“There was a time when burglars would use children to climb through windows and open the door of a house but they have now been upgraded from that. Some are receiving drugs which they eventually get hooked on and taken down another risky path.”