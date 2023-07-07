Bill to criminalise recruitment of children into crime gangs will not solve problem, says Cork support officer

Sally Hanlon of Support after Crime services — whose service users have included the victims of crimes committed by children — said the irresponsibility of some parents plays a part in antisocial behaviour.
Assaults, she added, have been among the most common crimes instigated by children.
She has seen instances where children as young as 14 have been responsible for assaults which left their victims shaken and disturbed.
It follows a Dáil debate on the Criminal Justice (Engagement of Children in Criminal Activity) Bill 2023, which proposes a five-year prison sentence for anyone grooming children into crime.
Ms Hanlon said: “I have seen that youngsters are being groomed and have been groomed into crime.
“There has been irresponsibility on the side of the parents of those children.
“This combined effort needs to happen with the co-operation of parents, social workers and gardaí.
“Those involved with the child need to work in a circle to achieve the correct outcome.”
“For others, being involved in a gang is a badge of honour. They want to belong.”