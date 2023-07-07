North Cork village facing weeks of likely traffic and water disruptions

Residents and businesses in a Cork village are facing up to eight weeks of disruption as a programme of water mains replacement is due to commence there next week.

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Cork County Council, has announced that it will begin replacing over 1.6km of ageing water mains at Quarry Hall cross in Grenagh, which is 18km north-west of Cork city off the Mallow road.

The water utility company, which was previously known as Irish Water, said Grenagh’s water mains have been prone to bursts in the Quarry Hall area, and the programme to replace the mains will provide a more secure, reliable water supply and reduce high levels of leakage.

The section of works will take place along the Quarry Hall Cross in Grenagh, with a traffic management in the form of a stop-go system will be in place.

A road closure will also be required on a section of the works and the local community will be notified of this in advance.

The company said local and emergency access will always be maintained.

Uisce Éireann warned that works may involve some short-term water interruptions and said the project team would ensure that customers were given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

If the existing service connections on the public side are lead, the company said, then those pipes would be replaced as part of these improvement works.

Uisce Éireann described the works as a critical step in conserving water, and in reducing high levels of leakage which have been a significant source of disruption and outages for customers.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Uisce Éireann by Ward and Burke Construction Ltd and are expected to be completed by August 2023.

Portfolio Manager for Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, Paul Moroney said wished to thank the local community in advance for their patience and cooperation during the works.

“Based on previous experiences, we know that the short-term inconvenience will be outweighed by the long-term benefits to the local community,” he said.

The section of water mains in Grenagh had been prioritised for investment and replacement due to its age and deteriorating condition, Mr Moroney added.

“The replacement of aged water mains reduces the instances of bursts, eliminates existing leaks and reduces the amount of clean drinking water lost.

“When completed, this 1.6km of new water mains will provide local residents with a more secure and reliable water supply for generations to come,” he said.

Uisce Éireann said its National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities by reducing high levels of leakage and improving water quality.

Since 2018, the programme’s delivery represents an investment of over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country, the company said.

Uisce Éireann is also investing a further €250 million annually up to the end of 2030 directed at fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.

Further information is available on the Uisce Éireann website at water.ie.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and on Twitter the public can contact @IWCare with any queries.