Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 08:44

North Cork village facing weeks of likely traffic and water disruptions

Uisce Éireann has warned that water mains replacement works will cause up to eight weeks' disruption in the village, which is a 20-minute drive from Cork city, with road closures planned and water supply interruptions likely.
North Cork village facing weeks of likely traffic and water disruptions

Residents and businesses in a Cork village are facing up to eight weeks of disruption as a programme of water mains replacement is due to commence there next week.

Donal O’Keeffe

Residents and businesses in a Cork village are facing up to eight weeks of disruption as a programme of water mains replacement is due to commence there next week.

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Cork County Council, has announced that it will begin replacing over 1.6km of ageing water mains at Quarry Hall cross in Grenagh, which is 18km north-west of Cork city off the Mallow road.

The water utility company, which was previously known as Irish Water, said Grenagh’s water mains have been prone to bursts in the Quarry Hall area, and the programme to replace the mains will provide a more secure, reliable water supply and reduce high levels of leakage.

The section of works will take place along the Quarry Hall Cross in Grenagh, with a traffic management in the form of a stop-go system will be in place.

A road closure will also be required on a section of the works and the local community will be notified of this in advance.

The company said local and emergency access will always be maintained.

Uisce Éireann warned that works may involve some short-term water interruptions and said the project team would ensure that customers were given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

If the existing service connections on the public side are lead, the company said, then those pipes would be replaced as part of these improvement works.

Uisce Éireann described the works as a critical step in conserving water, and in reducing high levels of leakage which have been a significant source of disruption and outages for customers.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Uisce Éireann by Ward and Burke Construction Ltd and are expected to be completed by August 2023.

Portfolio Manager for Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, Paul Moroney said wished to thank the local community in advance for their patience and cooperation during the works.

“Based on previous experiences, we know that the short-term inconvenience will be outweighed by the long-term benefits to the local community,” he said.

The section of water mains in Grenagh had been prioritised for investment and replacement due to its age and deteriorating condition, Mr Moroney added.

“The replacement of aged water mains reduces the instances of bursts, eliminates existing leaks and reduces the amount of clean drinking water lost.

“When completed, this 1.6km of new water mains will provide local residents with a more secure and reliable water supply for generations to come,” he said.

Uisce Éireann said its National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities by reducing high levels of leakage and improving water quality.

Since 2018, the programme’s delivery represents an investment of over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country, the company said.

Uisce Éireann is also investing a further €250 million annually up to the end of 2030 directed at fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.

Further information is available on the Uisce Éireann website at water.ie.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and on Twitter the public can contact @IWCare with any queries.

Read More

Business owner calls for ‘dramatic shakeup’ of Cork city centre as she prepares to close down her store

More in this section

Cork restaurant Iyer's announces its closure after over a decade in business Cork restaurant Iyer's announces its closure after over a decade in business
RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey apologises for ‘informal’ car loan from Renault RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey apologises for ‘informal’ car loan from Renault
Business owner calls for ‘dramatic shakeup’ of Cork city centre as she prepares to close down her store Business owner calls for ‘dramatic shakeup’ of Cork city centre as she prepares to close down her store
irish water
Vera Twomey thanks public for their support following death of daughter Ava

Vera Twomey thanks public for their support following death of daughter Ava

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe to

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more