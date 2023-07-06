Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 18:46

Jail after 107 incidents of threatening behaviour

Judge Kelleher jailed Kearns for two months for the threatening behaviour.
Francis Kearns of Mount Rivers Estate, Carrigaline, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a danger at Main Street, Ballincollig, Co Cork, on June 15.

Liam Heylin

A 56-year-old man who was convicted of engaging in threatening behaviour 106 times was jailed for two months for his 107th occasion committing the same offence by telling a member of An Garda Síochána to “f*** off and mind your own business” during a drunken incident.

Francis Kearns of Mount Rivers Estate, Carrigaline, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a danger at Main Street, Ballincollig, Co Cork, on June 15.

Mr Kearns pleaded guilty to the outburst when he appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that as well as the convictions for engaging in threatening behaviour the 56-year-old came before the court with 131 convictions for being so intoxicated that he was a danger to himself or others.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the defendant was very well known to the court. He reminded Judge Olann Kelleher that for Kearns it only took the slightest amount of alcohol for the defendant to be intoxicated.

Judge Kelleher jailed Kearns for two months for the threatening behaviour. He imposed five days in prison in default of payment of a €200 fine on the drunkenness charge.

