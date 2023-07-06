Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 13:21

Gardaí seek public’s assistance in tracing whereabouts of missing woman and her four children

“An Garda Síochána have ongoing concerns for the well-being of Martina and her four children,” a Garda spokesperson said.
Martina Ward (32) and her children Charlie Carthy (5), Edward Carthy (4), Tom Carthy (2) and Emily Carthy (10 months) are missing from their home in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon since Wednesday, June 28.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a woman and her four children who have been missing for over a week.

A Garda spokesperson said Martina and her children were last seen on Main Street, Swords on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 5.

“An Garda Síochána have ongoing concerns for the well-being of Martina and her four children,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

