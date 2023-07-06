Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 12:49

Met Éireann extends rainfall warning for Cork

The national forecaster advised that there will be heavy rain at times, with highest accumulations in mountainous regions, and “unseasonably windy conditions”.
Echo reporter

A status yellow rainfall warning for Cork and Kerry, previously in place until 8pm this evening, has been extended.

The warning, issued by Met Éireann, will now remain in place until 8am tomorrow morning.

Potential impacts could include localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions, increased debris and damage to temporary outdoor structures, Met Éireann said.

Elsewhere in the country, a status yellow rainfall warning is also in place for Galway and Mayo.

That warning will remain in effect until midday tomorrow.

cork weather
