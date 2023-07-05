Cork Airport on track to see busiest year ever for international traffic

Cork Airport is on track to see its busiest year ever for international traffic with 2.7m passengers expected to fly to and from the airport this year.

The number of passengers through Cork Airport in the opening six months of the year was 1,292,000 – up 7% on the same period in 2019.

Last month 280,500 passengers flew to and from Cork Airport, marking a 13% increase on June 2022.

June was also the busiest month of the year so far at Dublin Airport with just over 3.2m passengers, in line with June 2019 levels and 14% higher than the same month last year.

Both Cork and Dublin airport are operated by the daa.

Speaking about passenger numbers at Cork, daa CEO Kenny Jacobs said the experience at Cork Airport, friendly staff and the range of routes on offer have contributed to increasing numbers.

“Almost 1.3 million passengers have flown in and out of Cork Airport in the first six months of the year.

“Cork Airport is gearing up to have its busiest year ever for international traffic, with 2.7 million passengers expected to fly to and from Munster’s busiest and most popular airport this year.

“This growth is facilitated by an excellent airport experience, friendly staff, and an excellent choice of routes,” he said.

“I expect that growth to continue through winter, with Aer Lingus recently announcing new winter services to Lyon and Tenerife, along with frequency increases on service to Lanzarote.

“There will be more good news for passengers across the South of Ireland soon as the team at Cork Airport work with our airline customers to finalise details of even more new routes,” Mr Jacobs added.

Passengers travelling from Cork Airport are advised to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before their flight is due to depart.

Passengers travelling out of Dublin Airport over the coming weeks and months are advised to be in their terminal two hours before a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul departure.