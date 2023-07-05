Pictures: Rosenalee residents treated to an afternoon of entertainment

THERE were scenes of great fun and engagement at a recent Over-60s concert in a Cork nursing home as songs were sung, stories were told, and mischief and joy were the order of the day.

The residents of Rosenalee Nursing Home in Ballincollig were treated to an afternoon concert in the company of advocate for the elderly Paddy O’Brien and musician Ger Bruton.

Mr O’Brien has been a voice and a champion for older people in Cork for many years, and he and Mr Bruton have been travelling across the city and county for such concerts for some time now.

Singers Liam O'Leary, Charlie McAllister, Tony Blackshields and Kevin Cummins at the over 60's afternoon concert at Rosenalee nursing home in Ballincollig . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“Music is very important to our elderly people, they love songs, especially those songs that the over-60s sing, they bring back happy memories to them,” Mr O’Brien told The Echo.

Mr O’Brien said that several residents in Rosenalee have been past competitors in the Over-60s talent competition, a Cork institution in which Mr O’Brien has been a driving force for several decades.

Mr O’Brien said it had been heartening to catch up with so many friends at Rosenalee and to see them doing so well.

Singer Marian Collins with Mary O'Connell at the over 60's afternoon concert at Rosenalee nursing home in Ballincollig . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“Mary Conway, who won the Over-60s talent competition in 2009, will celebrate her 92nd birthday next month, and Billy Horgan, a former HSE employee who won the Over-60s in 2010, celebrated his 80th birthday on the day, and all the residents sang ‘Happy Birthday’ together,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Past finalists were also present among the residents, including Marion Collins, Charlie McAllister, Liam O’Leary, Carol Lennox, Fred Lotty, Kevin Cummins, and Tony Blackshields.

“Three of the residents also sang in the afternoon, Tom Ellis, Brendan Conway and Tim Dorgan, to entertain all of those in attendance,” Mr O’Brien said, adding that all of those present at Rosenalee had enjoyed a great concert amongst friends.

Residents Peter and Grace Moriarty at the over 60's afternoon concert at Rosenalee nursing home in Ballincollig . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The long-time advocate for the elderly said that despite the fact that most residents in nursing homes experience great care and kindness in their later years, some still also experience great loneliness.

“I started the Over-60s back in 1977 for one reason only, and that was just to combat loneliness among our older people,” he said.

“I speak to residents in nursing homes all the time, and some people complain to me about the lack of visitors they have, and this is very, very sad. One nurse said to me recently, ‘Some people never get a visitor,’ and I can see that myself.”

Bernie O'Sullivan and Betty Duncliffe at the over 60's afternoon concert at Rosenalee nursing home in Ballincollig . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Mr O’Brien said that when the global Covid-19 pandemic hit, the Over-60s talent competition had to be paused, but the concerts continue as a way of bringing entertainment and engagement to older residents of nursing homes across Cork city and county.

He urged everyone to remember their older family members and friends in nursing homes.

“Loneliness is a terrible disease and so many elderly people die from a broken heart because of loneliness,” Mr O’Brien said.

Paddy O'Brien, organiser and Margaret Kelly, activites co ordinator at the over 60's afternoon concert at Rosenalee nursing home in Ballincollig . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“I have been warning about the dangers of loneliness to older people all my life, and we must all try to combat this disease of loneliness by visiting elderly people who live in nursing homes.

“That was the reason I began to organise entertainment for older people, just to bring a bit of happiness and joy to the lives of people in nursing homes,” he added.