Wed, 05 Jul, 2023 - 14:22

Teen accused of Carrigaline murder served with book of evidence

The single charge in the case against Jordan Deasy states that on December 28 2022 at Glenwood Grove, Carrigaline, he did murder Matt O’Neill, contrary to common law.
19-year-old Jordan Deasy of 41 Ravensdale, Heron's Wood, Carrigaline, appeared before Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Liam Heylin

A teenager accused of murdering a man in Carrigaline last Christmas was served with a book of evidence today (July 5).

19-year-old Jordan Deasy of 41 Ravensdale, Heron's Wood, Carrigaline, appeared before Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed service of a book of evidence on solicitor, Aiden Desmond, who was present in Cork District Court to represent the accused man. Mr Desmond was present on behalf of Eddie Burke, solicitor.

While the charge refers to December 28, this was the date of the incident at the centre of the case while Mr O’Neill died in hospital days later on January 8 this year.

Detective Garda Declan Lynch testified that 19-year-old Jordan Deasy was arrested and charged with murder on June 14. He made no reply to the charge after caution.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, the case was sent forward to the Central Criminal Court. It will be a matter for that court to set a date for hearing of the case before a judge and jury.

Co-accused, Ricardo Hoey of 7 Ardcarrig, Carrigaline, County Cork, was previously remanded in custody to appear at Cork District Court on July 19. 

He is represented by solicitor, Frank Buttimer. It is anticipated that a book of evidence will be served on Hoey (20) on his next court appearance. He faces the same charge of murdering Matt O’Neill, who was 29 at the time of his death.

