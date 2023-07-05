Send-off for Ireland’s women’s soccer team

IRELAND’S women’s national soccer team, the first Irish team to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, were celebrated at Farmleigh House on Tuesday evening before departing for Australia this week.

The Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs/Minister for Defence Micheál Martin, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin, and Minister of State for Sport and Physical Education Thomas Byrne led tributes to Vera Pauw and her players and coaches.

“This is a moment to celebrate a brilliant and historic achievement by the Ireland team and to reflect on the powerful contribution of Irish women to sport.

“With their qualification for the World Cup, they join a long list of women who have represented our country at the highest level, in turn inspiring a generation of girls to come,” Mr Martin said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar wished the team well on behalf of the Government and the Irish public.

“On behalf of the Government and the Irish public, I congratulate the team on reaching the World Cup finals and wish them all the very best as they head off to represent Ireland on the world stage,” he said.

Additional funding of €500,000 for women’s soccer was announced by Mr Byrne at the event.

The funding will be provided to the FAI, through Sport Ireland, for investment in coaching, grassroots, and leadership.

“I have no doubt the team will be great ambassadors for Ireland and for Irish sport. The whole nation is very proud of the team and what they have achieved.

“I wish Vera and all of the players, coaches and backroom staff the very best of luck and I hope you all enjoy what will be a wonderful experience in your football careers,” he said.

Sports Minister Catherine Martin spoke of the influence the team will have on future generations.

“I feel that the impact this team has made, along with our other female sports stars, can inspire the next generation of young girls to excel in their chosen sports.

“It is great that people will get to see women’s football played at the highest standard and I have no doubt that the Irish team will make a great contribution to the tournament,” she said.

The Irish team will depart for Australia tomorrow and their first game is an 82,500-fan sell out fixture against the co-hosts at Sydney’s Stadium, Australia, on Thursday, July 20.