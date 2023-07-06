Cork TDs voice concerns over rise in homeless figures

TDs in Cork have raised concerns about homelessness and the increase in the number of children in emergency accommodation.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Monthly Homelessness Report for May 2023 showed that the number of families and children in emergency accommodation increased in Co Cork and Co Kerry in May.

557 adults accessed local authority-managed emergency accommodation in the southwest region during the week of May 22 to May 28, of whom 517 were accessing accommodation managed by Cork City Council and Cork County Council.

There were 93 families in emergency accommodation in Cork and Kerry at the end of May, compared to 88 at the end of April.

184 children were in emergency accommodation in Cork and Kerry at the end of May, compared to 171 at the end of April.

The number of people in emergency accommodation, including adults and dependant children, rose from 730 to 741.

Nationwide, the numbers in emergency accommodation rose to a record 12,441.

Socialist Party TD Mick Barry said the figures show the consequences of the Government’s decision to lift the eviction ban.

He added: “I also think it’s worth commenting on the Government’s policy of releasing the homelessness figures on Friday afternoons.

“It’s a cynical trick aimed at letting government ministers make a quick comment before wriggling out the gap for the weekend.

“All the more reason that they should be held to account for their housing failures.”

Sinn Féin TD for Cork South-Central, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, said the homelessness is the result of the Government’s failure to put in place an emergency response to a humanitarian crisis.

“We have been urging the minister for housing to put in place an emergency response for over a year now,” he said.

“Such a response would include suspending planning and procurement powers to deliver additional social and affordable housing, using modular building technologies and vacant properties; increasing and accelerating the social and cost rental tenant-in-situ scheme; and restoring the ban on no-fault evictions until the number of adults and children in emergency accommodation start to fall.

“This government is not taking this homeless crisis seriously.”