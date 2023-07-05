'I'll have all of ye': Man tells gardaí during disturbance

Gardaí dealing with a disturbance outside a licensed premises in Cork city centre were verbally abused by a young man who threatened, “I’ll have all of ye.”

26-year-old John Aidan Mangan of Uam Var Drive, Bishopstown, pleaded guilty to being threatening and abusive and being drunk and a danger on the occasion.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident occurred after midnight on January 12 2023 on Phoenix Street, by Crane Lane.

The defendant was being restrained as he was drunk and a danger.

“He became aggressive to gardaí, stating, ‘I’ll have all of ye’ and attempted to lunge forward in an aggressive manner,” Sgt Kelleher said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would convict and fine the young man €200 and €300, respectively for the offences of being drunk and a danger and being threatening.