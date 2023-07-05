Elderly man told he would have eight-year wait for cataract surgery

A Cork TD has raised concerns about the wait time for cataract surgery in Cork after an elderly constituent was informed he would have to wait eight years for the surgery.

Raising the issue in the Dáil, Socialist Party TD Mick Barry said that CUH informed the 82-year-old that he was being put on a waiting list for cataract surgery, but it would be scheduled for July 2031.

The man rang the ophthalmology department at the hospital and asked if it could give him a date for the surgery. He was informed that the surgery was scheduled for July 2031.

Mr Barry raised the issue with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, asking him what action he intends to take to tackle waiting lists, which have more than 40,000 people waiting for eye surgery across the country as of April.

Mr Varadkar said:

“Waiting times in Ireland now are considered to be lower than they are in Britain, for example, Northern Ireland, and many other places, but a long way off where we need to be. Still, about 400,000 people are waiting more than 10 to 12 weeks.”

Mr Varadkar said getting an appointment for 2031 “would certainly not be typical or anything near the normal waiting time for cataract”.

“In terms of what we’re doing, we are expanding the additional public services including in Cork, you’ll be familiar with the developments happening there with the new theatre,” he said.

“Also, [National Treatment Purchase Fund] is an option, we very regularly pay for people to go privately and have their operation done.

“Cross-border is another option as well, people can travel to another EU country, the Government will reimburse them fully — not for their travel costs, but for the cost of their consultation and operation — and also there is an arrangement with Northern Ireland as well, so there are many different options.

“But, of course, people would like to have their operation done as close to home as possible, we understand that.”