Water and traffic disruptions likely to northside Cork areas Thursday and Friday

Essential mains repair works may cause supply water supply disruptions to a number of parts of the northside of Cork city on Thursday night, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company said the works, which it said are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to occur from 7pm until 11pm on Thursday 6 July.

According to Uisce Éireann, which rebranded from Irish Water at the start of the year, the works may cause supply disruptions to Saint Christopher’s Avenue, Saint Christopher’s Walk, Saint Christopher’s Road and surrounding areas in Cork city.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public should allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

To access updates on these works, the public is invited to visit the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: CCI00064882.

Separately, Uisce Éireann has warned that mains flushing may cause supply disruptions to Cathedral Road, The Grove, Strawberry Hill, Saint Joseph's Drive, The Rise, Sunday's Well Avenue, Gurranbraher, Saint Anthony's Road, Boyce Street, Blarney Street and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 5pm on Thursday 6 July and Friday 7 July.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public should allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

To access updates on these works, the public is invited to visit the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference CCI00065062.