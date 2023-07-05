Wed, 05 Jul, 2023 - 07:28

Water and traffic disruptions likely to northside Cork areas Thursday and Friday

Uisce Éireann has warned that some parts of Cork city’s northside should expect night-time water supply issues and traffic disruption on Thursday and Friday.
Water and traffic disruptions likely to northside Cork areas Thursday and Friday

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public should allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Donal O’Keeffe

Essential mains repair works may cause supply water supply disruptions to a number of parts of the northside of Cork city on Thursday night, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company said the works, which it said are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to occur from 7pm until 11pm on Thursday 6 July.

According to Uisce Éireann, which rebranded from Irish Water at the start of the year, the works may cause supply disruptions to Saint Christopher’s Avenue, Saint Christopher’s Walk, Saint Christopher’s Road and surrounding areas in Cork city.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public should allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

To access updates on these works, the public is invited to visit the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: CCI00064882.

Separately, Uisce Éireann has warned that mains flushing may cause supply disruptions to Cathedral Road, The Grove, Strawberry Hill, Saint Joseph's Drive, The Rise, Sunday's Well Avenue, Gurranbraher, Saint Anthony's Road, Boyce Street, Blarney Street and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 5pm on Thursday 6 July and Friday 7 July.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public should allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

To access updates on these works, the public is invited to visit the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference CCI00065062.

Read More

Noonan’s Road residents must be treated with 'sensitivity', says Cork TD

More in this section

Cork footballer to pay woman €1k for taking her hand without consent at wedding Cork footballer to pay woman €1k for taking her hand without consent at wedding
Drunken St Patrick's Day abuse in Cork city leads to suspended sentence for woman Drunken St Patrick's Day abuse in Cork city leads to suspended sentence for woman
Noonan’s Road residents must be treated with 'sensitivity', says Cork TD Noonan’s Road residents must be treated with 'sensitivity', says Cork TD
irish water
File photo RT DIRECTOR GENERAL Dee Forbes has said plans to announce widespread cuts at the company were put on hold due to the

Additional barter accounts uncovered at RTÉ as two reviews announced

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe to

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more