Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 17:39

Man who attempted to jump off Cork city bridge and called Garda 'dirty tramp' jailed

Gardaí observed that he was begging on the bridge and as the guards approached him he became aggressive
Trinity Bridge in Cork. Daniel Hourigan tried to jump over the side of the bridge into the river. Gardaí apprehended him and arrested him for his own safety at the scene. Picture: Denis Minihane. FILE PIC

Liam Heylin

A man begging on Trinity pedestrian bridge in Cork city reacted to a garda by threatening “I’ll do you, you dirty tramp” before attempting to jump off the bridge into the River Lee.

30-year-old Daniel Hourigan of no fixed address pleaded guilty to charges arising out of this and other incidents.

Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced Daniel Hourigan to a total of five months in prison at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined what happened on August 18 2022 at Trinity Bridge which is situated opposite the main entrance to the College of Commerce on Morrison’s Island.

Gardaí observed that he was begging on the bridge and as the guards approached him he became aggressive.

He shouted, “You are not arresting me. I’ll do you, you dirty tramp.” 

ARREST FOR OWN SAFETY

Daniel Hourigan then tried to jump over the side of the bridge into the river. Gardaí apprehended him and arrested him for his own safety at the scene.

Details were also outlined of a number of other incidents involving the same man.

On December 2 2021 he was begging in Cork city centre, committing the offence of obstructing the free passage of pedestrians. He failed to appear in court twice for cases against him.

On April 1 2023 he was caught shoplifting at Spar on Douglas Street in respect of a very small amount of items.

And going back to June 5 2021 he was caught with a small amount of heroin for his own use at Centre Park Road. Around this time he had cannabis for his own use on Wellington Road.

The 30-year-old has a drug addiction. Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said, “Unfortunately, he has an addiction to – he says himself - anything he gets his hands on – benzos, cannabis, anything.” 

Mr Burke said the accused had gone to Bruree for five months for treatment but he fell back into his addiction and ended up living on the streets. The solicitor said the accused apologised for his offences.

A total sentence of five months was imposed on him by Judge Olann Kelleher.

At an earlier court hearing, Sergeant John Kelleher said Garda Keith Cahill observed the incident at Trinity Bridge, Cork, on August 18 2022.

Garda Cahill approached him just after 2 p.m. that day and informed him that he was arresting him for begging and cautioned him.

“Daniel Hourigan then became extremely aggressive towards gardaí, shouting, ‘You’re not arresting me’. He also made threats towards the guard, and shouted, ‘I’ll do you, you dirty tramp’.

“He then attempted to jump the bridge into the River Lee. Daniel Hourigan had to be restrained for his own safety and the safety of gardaí. He was arrested and taken to the Bridewell garda station. His reply after caution was, ‘I’ll see you in court and you’d want to be worried’, Sgt. Kelleher said.

