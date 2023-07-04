Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 15:20

Thunderstorm warning issued for Cork and ten other counties

The warning, issued shortly before 2:30pm, came into immediate effect. 
Thunderstorm warning issued for Cork and ten other counties

A status yellow thunderstorm warning for Cork and ten other counties has been issued by Met Éireann. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

A status yellow thunderstorm warning for Cork and ten other counties has been issued by Met Éireann.

The warning, issued shortly before 2:30pm, came into immediate effect and will remain until 9pm tonight.

The national forecaster has said there is a “moderate chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening with a possibility of hail”.

Possible impacts may include spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

The yellow weather warning is in place for Cork, Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary and Waterford.

Read More

Outdoor gym expected to open at the Lough in the coming weeks 

More in this section

First acts of biggest ever Guinness Cork Jazz Festival announced First acts of biggest ever Guinness Cork Jazz Festival announced
Leinster v Ospreys - United Rugby Championship The Sunday Game presenter Jacqui Hurley settles damages claim over rear-ending car
Funeral to take place of teen who died in M8 crash  Funeral to take place of teen who died in M8 crash 
cork weather
<p>Media Minister Catherine Martin speaking to the media outside Government Buildings, Dublin, confirming the scope of a Government-commissioned review of governance and culture at RTE is to be widened.</p>

Two reviews announced in ‘root and branch examination of RTÉ’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more