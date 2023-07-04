Thunderstorm warning issued for Cork and ten other counties

A status yellow thunderstorm warning for Cork and ten other counties has been issued by Met Éireann.

The warning, issued shortly before 2:30pm, came into immediate effect and will remain until 9pm tonight.

⚠️Status Yellow - Thunderstorm warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford⚠️⛈️



Possible impacts:



Spot flooding

Poor visibility

Difficult travelling conditions



⏰14:08 Tuesday 04/07/2023 to 21:00 Tuesday 04/07/2023 pic.twitter.com/rzEDXDVo4o — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 4, 2023

The national forecaster has said there is a “moderate chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening with a possibility of hail”.

Possible impacts may include spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

The yellow weather warning is in place for Cork, Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary and Waterford.