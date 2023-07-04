Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 09:49

RTÉ governance and culture review to be expanded

Catherine Martin confirmed the move as she arrived at Government Buildings in Dublin on Tuesday morning for a Cabinet meeting.
The scope of a Government-commissioned review of governance and culture at RTÉ is to be widened, Ireland’s Media Minister has said. Pic: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire

Gráinne Ní Aodha and David Young

The scope of a Government-commissioned review of governance and culture at RTÉ is to be widened, Ireland’s Media Minister has said.

Catherine Martin confirmed the move as she arrived at Government Buildings in Dublin on Tuesday morning for a Cabinet meeting.

The terms of reference for the external review of the public service broadcaster are set to be signed off at Cabinet.

RTÉ has been engulfed in crisis following revelations last month that it underreported the salary paid to star presenter Ryan Tubridy and failed to disclose 345,000 euro worth of additional payments to him between 2017 to 2022.

The furore has since widened amid further revelations about RTÉ’s internal financial, accounting and governance practices.

Many of the issues emerged when senior RTÉ executives faced intensive grilling at two parliamentary committees in Dublin last week.

Much of the focus has centred on the workings of a UK-based “barter” account used by RTÉ to pay for certain services and tickets and trips related to corporate client entertaining.

“In the midst of all this controversy I think it’s important that we don’t lose sight of the importance of public service broadcasting,” Ms Martin told reporters ahead of Cabinet.

“This external review is about rebuilding the trust with the people, with staff and making sure we get answers that are needed.

“What I can say ahead of my discussions with Cabinet colleagues is, having had extensive engagement with stakeholders, I have decided to broaden the scope of this examination.

“I briefed the party leaders (Leo Varadkar, Micheal Martin and Eamon Ryan) last night and they are happy with the approach that I am proposing, and I will now go into Cabinet to discuss that approach with my Cabinet colleagues.”

Ms Martin said the move to widen the scope of the review would not extend the timeline for completing the probe.

The minister said she had extensive engagement with RTÉ staff prior to making the decision.

“There is a breach of trust here with the public but also with the staff and I see there is an opportunity here to rebuild that trust and create a better environment and culture there so that’s what this review I hope will examine,” she said.

The minister is also set to discuss with Cabinet colleagues the potential to use powers under the Broadcasting Act to appoint a designated auditor to go in and examine RTÉ’s accounts.

Ms Martin declined to be drawn on the detail of such a move prior to cabinet, indicating she would outline her plan after the meeting ended.

