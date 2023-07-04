Man who was drunk and a danger fell asleep in church

A 50-year-old Cork man had to be arrested at St. Augustine’s Church where he was drunk and a danger to himself or others and fell asleep in the church.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the accused man had 193 previous convictions.

Paul McCarthy of Cork Simon Community pleaded guilty to the charge at Cork District Court.

It arose out an incident in the city centre church on June 10.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a €200 fine or five days in prison in default of payment.

That custodial period will run concurrently with a sentence of one year which was imposed on McCarthy in Cork District Court last week.