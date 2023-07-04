Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 09:30

Man convicted of being drunk and a danger for 76th time

The charge arose out of his behaviour outside the Centra shop on Shandon Street, Cork, on June 7.
Aaron Babington of 25 Churchfield Avenue, Churchfield, Cork, pleaded guilty to the latest charge of being drunk and a danger at Cork District Court. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 29-year-old man with 75 previous convictions for being drunk and a danger has been convicted on another count of the same offence.

Aaron Babington of 25 Churchfield Avenue, Churchfield, Cork, pleaded guilty to the latest charge of being drunk and a danger at Cork District Court.

The charge arose out of his behaviour outside the Centra shop on Shandon Street, Cork, on June 7.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the young man was arrested on that occasion because he was deemed to be so intoxicated that he was a danger to himself or others.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused was pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted him and fined him €100 or five days in prison in default of payment.

