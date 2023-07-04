Cancelled holidays and temporary closures - Cork GPs say sector is at crisis point amid lack of locum cover 

Cork GPs have called for urgent action to address a shortage of doctors in the sector, with some forced to cancel holiday plans, come back to work early, or temporarily close their practices amid a lack of cover.

Bantry GP Paul O'Sullivan described how some of his colleagues have found themselves “turning around at the airport” after receiving calls to inform them that the locum GPs covering their practices had failed to show up.

He said that the issue will likely lead to increased burn out and early retirements in the sector.

“The problem is that most GPs have to be contactable on a 24-hour basis so it’s not as simple as shutting up shop for a week or two. You have to make provisions for your patients,” Dr O’Sullivan explained.

“If a GP doesn’t turn up, you literally have to step in even though you and your family have been preparing for this break.

“Essentially, they have to come home unless they can locate another locum GP. However, this is extremely difficult.” Dr O’Sullivan stated that GPs having to cancel holidays while at the airport “has happened more than once”.

“This is why so many young GPs are moving abroad where they don’t have this problem and are looked after a lot better.”

BURNOUT

Dr O’Sullivan said the current situation will lead to “an increase in burnout and early retirements, a loss of GPs in rural areas and a loss of GPs in general”.

He added that the issue has become more pronounced, given the ageing GP population.

“Locum GPs are worth their weight in gold if you can find them. However, a lot of them were young GPs starting off in their careers.

“Now, because there is such a shortage of GPs, young GPS are snapped up fairly quickly.

“Unfortunately, this is leading to some GPS getting no breaks whatsoever, contributing to burnout and early retirement."

Dr O’Sullivan’s concerns were raised in the wake of an incident highlighted by Dr Fiona Kelly, who runs the Bank Place Clinic in Castletownbere and had to close her practice recently for one day after repeated attempts to secure locum cover were unsuccessful.

Dr Kelly was on her first holiday since summer last year when she made the decision, which she said was not taken lightly.

“I did everything in my power to secure a locum doctor. They simply do not exist.

"So, the difficult decision was taken to close the practice. This decision was not taken lightly. It took approximately 30 minutes for a HSE official to contact me regarding my closure,” she said.

Dr Kelly said the current situation facing GPs is at ‘crisis’ level.

“General practice is on its knees. The manpower situation has reached crisis level. GPs are retiring in their droves, and they are not being replaced quickly enough. GPs who are still working are facing burnout and nobody cares.

“No wonder newly qualified GPs are emigrating as soon as they qualify,” the Cork GP added.

“No wonder rural areas are suffering. No wonder GPs are closing their lists to new patients. No wonder urban GPs have waiting lists of several weeks. Urgent action is needed.

SOLUTIONS

The Cork GP said there are many solutions to ease the current GP manpower situation.

“The GMS contract states that GPs have a 24/7 commitment to their patients. Younger doctors are not willing to accept this commitment. This contract needs to change,” she explained.

“The HSE must accept some responsibility for helping to secure locum cover for sick leave, annual leave and maternity leave, and making the application process easier for international doctors who want to work in areas of need.

“Reduced rates of insurance should apply for GPs who are semi-retired,” added Dr Kelly.

“This would be an incentive for them to work occasionally if they so wish.

"GPs should have protected time for annual leave, sick leave, and maternity leave, otherwise burnout is inevitable.

“Approximately 30% of our time is spent doing paperwork - less forms should be directed towards GPs. Another solution would be to increase the time that medical undergraduate students spend in general practice. Students need adequate exposure so that they might consider general practice as a career.”

HSE RESPONSE

A spokesperson for the HSE said the health service is “working closely with the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) to expand the GP workforce and in developing a sustainable model of general practice in line with Sláintecare”.

“Training places have increased from an intake of 120 over a decade ago to 285 entering training in July 2023 and a planned expansion to 350 in 2026. There are currently 940 GPs in training through the ICGP.

“A further initiative developed by the ICGP in collaboration with the HSE involves the establishment of a Non-EU GP scheme,” the spokesperson added.

“This collaboration has seen the establishment of 50 people working since Q2, with a further 25 people identified for Q3 and 25 additional places in Q4.

“The intention is to target these places during the training period to rural areas and areas of disadvantage where it has been difficult to secure sufficient replacement GPs for retirements, and other geographic areas of the country where the number of GPs are less than optimum.”