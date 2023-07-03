Brazilian national desperate to send money home to parents resorted to drug dealing in Cork city

A Brazilian national who was desperate to send money home to his parents resorted to drug dealing in Cork, and now he has appealed a prison sentence for having a stash of drugs that included over €7,000 worth of cannabis.

Diego Martins Gomez, who was living at an address at 89 Barrack Street, Cork, pleaded guilty to two counts of drug-dealing in respect of cannabis and a much smaller quantity of MDMA (ecstasy).

He got a five-month prison term for that offence at Cork District Court, and now he has appealed that sentence at Cork Circuit Appeals Court.

His barrister, Orla Meere, said: “He admitted having the drugs for sale or supply to send money back to Brazil where his parents are retired and they struggled to choose between buying groceries and fuel for their vehicle.

“They were unaware of any illegal activity by their son and he is highly ashamed of his actions.

"He has no previous convictions.”

Judge Helen Boyle said it was a reasonably significant amount of drugs with which he had been caught.

However, the judge decided that she would increase the sentence of five months to 12 but suspend it fully.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the offence. Gardaí obtained a warrant to search his home in the city on January 10, 2022, and found over €7,000 worth of cannabis and they also found a smaller stash of ecstasy.

“In one bedroom where the defendant resided there was cannabis with a street value of €7,650 and ecstasy worth €200. Also seized was a small amount of cash, deal bags and a digital weighing scales. During the course of the search, Mr Gomes returned home to the property where he was arrested,” Sgt Kelleher said.

SENDING MONEY HOME

The accused, who has been working in various jobs in Cork city, told gardaí he was sending home money to his family in Brazil.

The Director of Public Prosecutions indicated that they would accept the case going ahead at district court level only on a plea of guilty. Otherwise, the matter would have to be sent forward for trial by judge and jury.

Garda Eoin Harrington got a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act to search 89 Barrack Street in Cork city.

At 5pm on that date, gardaí attended the house to execute this warrant. The door was opened [by another person living at the address] and the property searched comprehensively by gardaí.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said: “He is a 33-year-old single man from Brazil. He has been in Ireland for four years. He co-operated fully with the investigation.

“He signed a memo in the house and then went back to the Garda station and made a full voluntary statement.

“He came to Ireland as a student on a visa but he then went into the workforce in various jobs. He has no previous convictions. I would ask for a probation report.

“His family were in difficulty at home and he was sending some money to his family."