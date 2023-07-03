Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 19:30

Court summons for drivers caught without rear exhaust silencers in Cork

The detections occurred when the Cork West Road Policing Unit were conducting mandatory intoxicant testing check points around Bantry District.
A number of motorists recently caught by Gardaí to be driving cars without a rear exhaust silencer will be summoned to court. Picture: Garda Southern Region Facebook Page

Amy Nolan

A number of motorists recently caught by Gardaí to be driving cars without a rear exhaust silencer will be summoned to court.

The detections occurred when the Cork West Road Policing Unit conducted mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoints around Bantry District.

In a Facebook post today, Gardaí said that while no one was found to be driving under the influence, some motorists were caught driving cars without a rear exhaust silencer.

Another motorist was found to be in breach of the law on window tinting.

“A couple of cars were ‘missing’ the rear exhaust silencer and will be summoned to court.

“Another car windscreen had only 15% transparency level, the legal limit is 65%,” Gardaí said.

