Man due in court this morning over two-car Cork crash after passenger dies

A man aged in his late 30s has been charged in relation to a serious two-car crash in Co Cork.

A passenger in one of the cars, who had been in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital, has since died.

The collision took place at around 8.40pm on Saturday on McCurtain Street in Fermoy.

A man aged in his late 30s, a driver of one of the cars, was arrested at the scene and detained at a Cork Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The arrested man has since been charged and is due to appear before Mallow District Court this morning.

Gardai are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage, and were travelling in the McCurtain Street area between 8.30pm and 9pm, are asked to share this footage with gardaí.

People can contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.