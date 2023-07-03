Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 07:00

Call for council events to recognise motions in support of boycotting Israel

Sinn Féin’s Councillor Mick Nugent made the call after the Israeli Ron Galilee choir performed at May’s International Cork Choral Festival.
A member of Cork City Council has asked that future council-sponsored festivals and events recognise that the council has approved motions in support of boycotting Israel and naming it as an Apartheid state.

Donal O’Keeffe

In a recent question to the city council, Mr Nugent noted that Cork City Council had previously approved motions in support of the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement for freedom, equality and justice, and the labelling of Israel as an Apartheid state.

“Can the chief executive ensure that Cork City Council going forward adheres to the BDS campaign?” Cllr Nugent asked.

“The participation by a choir from Israel in the recent International Cork Choral Festival is a breach of the campaign, [as] City Council funds and hosts elements of the festival.” In response, Cllr Nugent was told that Cork City Council’s support for festivals is not currently contingent on their adherence to the BDS movement.

“The participation of choirs from different countries in the Cork International Choral Festival is a matter for the festival organisers.

“Cork City Council recognises the affinity between Corkonians and Palestinians, and, pursuant to motions approved by Council, is actively engaged with the Palestinian Mission in Dublin in deepening links.” The Ron Galilee Choir (which means Song of the Galilee) was formed in 1984, in the northern part of the State of Israel, by singers living in villages around the Sea of the Galilee.

According to the International Cork Choral Festival website, the Ron Galilee choir’s repertoire is mostly based on Israeli Hebrew songs, and the choir consists of 35 singers, all of whom reside in villages located around the Sea of Galilee.

The Israeli choir played at numerous events throughout the International Cork Choral Festival.

A council spokesperson told The Echo its arts office and international relations section had advised that while the International Cork Choral Festival received funding through arts grants, the council did not support specific choirs, and choir selection was a matter for the festival itself.

cork city council
