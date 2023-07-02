Sun, 02 Jul, 2023 - 20:05

Cork man seen with knife appeals jail term

James O’Driscoll, of 68 Noonan Rd, Cork, was convicted of having a knife during the incident in 2021.
Cork man seen with knife appeals jail term

World book and copyrights day and international legal rights concept with old book in library with judge gavel on open law textbook in court archive text collection study room generic stock court news justice scales gavel law legal contract Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 26-YEAR-OLD man who was facing jail for carrying a knife in an incident where he had disarmed the man accompanying him has been given a longer sentence, but it has been suspended in full.

James O’Driscoll, of 68 Noonan Rd, Cork, was convicted of having a knife during the incident in 2021.

Garda Thomas McKenna told a hearing at Cork Circuit Appeals Court that the incident occurred just outside Cork District Court on Anglesea St on the morning of Thursday, October 18, 2021.

The man with James O’Driscoll produced a knife and chased another man with it.

James O’Driscoll then took the knife off the man with him and they both got into a car, which he (James O’Driscoll) drove away.

Gda McKenna said that when he came on the scene on Anglesea St he saw the appellant with the knife.

However, he accepted on investigation that it was the other man who had the knife originally, and that the appellant took it from him.

Gda McKenna said that James O’Driscoll was totally co-operative.

Alan O’Dwyer, barrister, said the appellant was not the one going around brandishing the knife.

He suggested that the appellant was very easy to deal with from the garda point of view. Gda McKenna agreed with this.

Judge Helen Boyle said regarding the four-month jail term under appeal from Cork District Court that she would increase it to 12 months, but it would be a suspended sentence.

More in this section

A lamp sign outside Garda Station, Cork City. Ireland Man in critical condition after two-car collision in Cork town 
Teenager killed in crash on Cork motorway named Teenager killed in crash on Cork motorway named
Hundreds turn out for warm and defiant Trans+ Pride Cork Hundreds turn out for warm and defiant Trans+ Pride Cork
cork courtcork crime
<p>Cape Clear Island. File Picture: Denis Horgan</p>

LATEST: Man dies in accident on Cape Clear island after football went over cliff

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more