Cork man seen with knife appeals jail term

A 26-YEAR-OLD man who was facing jail for carrying a knife in an incident where he had disarmed the man accompanying him has been given a longer sentence, but it has been suspended in full.

James O’Driscoll, of 68 Noonan Rd, Cork, was convicted of having a knife during the incident in 2021.

Garda Thomas McKenna told a hearing at Cork Circuit Appeals Court that the incident occurred just outside Cork District Court on Anglesea St on the morning of Thursday, October 18, 2021.

The man with James O’Driscoll produced a knife and chased another man with it.

James O’Driscoll then took the knife off the man with him and they both got into a car, which he (James O’Driscoll) drove away.

Gda McKenna said that when he came on the scene on Anglesea St he saw the appellant with the knife.

However, he accepted on investigation that it was the other man who had the knife originally, and that the appellant took it from him.

Gda McKenna said that James O’Driscoll was totally co-operative.

Alan O’Dwyer, barrister, said the appellant was not the one going around brandishing the knife.

He suggested that the appellant was very easy to deal with from the garda point of view. Gda McKenna agreed with this.

Judge Helen Boyle said regarding the four-month jail term under appeal from Cork District Court that she would increase it to 12 months, but it would be a suspended sentence.