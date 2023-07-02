Man appeals jail term for heroin dealing 

A man who is trying to turn his life around appealed a nine-month jail term for a ‘technical’ offence of heroin-dealing.

Defence barrister, Nikki O’Sullivan, said 38-year-old Kenneth Dowling had been set up in his own accommodation through the Housing First scheme and he was anxious not to lose that by going to prison.

Judge Helen Boyle said at Cork Circuit Appeals Court that she would increase the sentence to one of 12 months but suspend it in its entirety.

The sentence under appeal was imposed at Cork District Court in respect of two incidents.

On September 6, 2021 gardaí at Sullivan’s Quay searched him under the Misuse of Drugs Act and found he had a small bag of heroin in his front jeans pocket. He said it was not his but it belonged to a friend.

Asked what he was going to do with it he said he was going to give it to the next friend he saw.

“When asked if he was a dealer, he denied this,” Sgt Kelleher said.

However, he was prosecuted for the offence of having this small quantity of the drug for sale or supply. Frank Nyhan, state solicitor, said it was a “technical Section 15 (having drugs for sale or supply) but not the normal Section 15.”

On May 19, 2020 Garda Paul Lynch was on patrol on Blackrock Road, Cork, when he saw Kenneth Dowling who attempted to evade gardaí.

Garda Lynch stopped him and found a plastic wrap in his sock. It contained MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, which he had for his own use.

Nikki O’Sullivan, barrister, said the accused had been doing well recently despite adversity. She said the new accommodation was particularly important to him in the progress he was making.