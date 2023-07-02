'Our approach to coastline is haphazard', says Cork county councillor

A FULL report summarising the achievements of the Marine Leisure infrastructure Strategy from 2010 to 2020 will be presented at the next Tourism Strategic Policy Committee (SPC) in July.

It was agreed by Cork County Council that the report would be brought before the next Tourism SPC and the Coastal Management Committee for their information and deliberation and thereafter to full council.

The decision was made following a motion from Independent councillor Marcia D’Alton who sought an update on progress on each of the 52 identified actions in the report and more information on the development of marine leisure in Cork County.

Cllr D’Alton said Cork is ‘uniquely’ placed for more marine leisure opportunities.

“Cork is uniquely placed to take advantage of the marine leisure opportunities offered by its coast. In 2008 Cork County Council and the Coastal and Marine Research Centre (CMRC), UCC, produced A Marine Leisure Infrastructure Strategy for West Cork.

"In 2010, they completed the picture, with the South Cork Strategy. This involved auditing the coastal infrastructure and assessing the current offering in relation to tourism and leisure,” she said.

Ms D’Alton continued: “The motive behind the two strategies was to identify these resources, re-assess their value and tap into the potential of marine infrastructure to develop sustainable products, services and jobs, as well as encourage investment along the coast.

“Our approach to the coastline is haphazard at best,” said Cllr D’Alton.

“I think our focus on coast and on the marine is poor and it is getting poorer. I can say that with confidence as a member of the Coastal Management committee.”

Independent councillor Danny Collins agreed with the motion. “In 2017 there was a new marina opened in Bantry. That marina is full all year around and brings a great economic benefit to the town. I would welcome that this motion would be brought forward to either the tourism or a coastal committee and we get answers on it.”

Councillor Marcia D'Alton.

The chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said the organisation recognises the importance of the entire coastline.

“This organisation through having a strategy in place recognises the importance of the entire coastline and marine leisure and has done a significant amount.

"This matter should be considered by the SPC because they have external agencies involved in it. An update report into the SPC on what Cork County Council has achieved on our work to date in developing product and tourism development should be brought to the Tourism SPC.”