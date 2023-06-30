Kinsale lifeboat rescues French yacht

The Kinsale RNLI lifeboat on Friday evening safely towed into harbour a 13-metre French yacht which had suffered an engine failure.

Having lost engine power just before 8pm, the yacht was unable to sail in the prevailing conditions out by the Bulman Buoy, near the start of Old Head of Kinsale.

The rescue of the yacht was attended by four crew on the life vessel and two on the attending casualty vessel.

The Kinsale RNLI lifeboat brought the 13-metre French craft, which had two crew onboard, to safety at Kinsale’s marina just after 9pm.