Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 16:21

Van driver in Cork crashed through expensive equipment and then injured garda after kicking door open 

Judge Marian O’Leary has now finalised all penalties on Christopher Cross.
Van driver in Cork crashed through expensive equipment and then injured garda after kicking door open 

A suspended five-month prison sentence was imposed on him for assault causing harm to Garda Ann O’Donovan.

Liam Heylin

A van driver who drove so dangerously from Cork Airport that he crashed through thousands of euro worth of engineering equipment then kicked his van door open with such force that it injured an arresting garda.

Aspects of the case were previously dealt with by Judge Marian O’Leary but sentencing had been adjourned in respect of criminal damage and assault causing harm charges.

Christopher Cross said through his solicitor, Eddie Burke, at Cork District Court that it was put back for €12,000 compensation to be gathered. 

“He fully intended to pay the money back. Unfortunately, he is coming empty-handed.

“He feels his mental health came at him. He lost contact with the probation service. He buried himself in work. He is not apportioning blame to anyone except himself,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Marian O’Leary has now finalised all penalties on Christopher Cross. A suspended five-month prison sentence was imposed on him for assault causing harm to Garda Ann O’Donovan, and for causing criminal damage to the engineering equipment on the road he was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and to pay a €750 fine.

He was previously fined a total of €800 and banned from driving for six years on related charges arising out of the series of incident. 

When the matter first came before Cork District Court, it was stated that gardaí had to block the road with a patrol car to bring the dangerous situation under control and that the motorist kicked open his van door with such force that it injured the hand of a member of An Garda Síochána, putting her out of work for one month.

Sergeant Brendan Barry Murphy gave that evidence in the case against Christopher Cross of 26 Ballincurrig Court, South Douglas Road, Cork. 

He said that on August 12, 2021, it was reported that a van was being driven erratically from Cork Airport at a time when a traffic survey was being carried out on the roadside. Staff who were carrying out this survey had to take evasive action but their equipment was damaged by the erratically driven van.

Sgt Barry Murphy said: “When approached by gardaí the driver resisted. Then he kicked the door of the van out, which hit Garda O’Donovan in her hand causing tendon damage to her finger. She was out of work for one month.”

More in this section

Former An Bord Pleanála deputy chair jailed for two-months Former An Bord Pleanála deputy chair jailed for two-months
British sailor missing at sea off the Cork coast British sailor missing at sea off the Cork coast
gavel 60-year-old man accused of allowing his car to be used for possession of cocaine in Cork
cork courtcork crime
Picnic Against Apartheid at the Cork Lough

Picnic Against Apartheid at the Cork Lough

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more