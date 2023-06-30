Van driver in Cork crashed through expensive equipment and then injured garda after kicking door open 

A van driver who drove so dangerously from Cork Airport that he crashed through thousands of euro worth of engineering equipment then kicked his van door open with such force that it injured an arresting garda.

Aspects of the case were previously dealt with by Judge Marian O’Leary but sentencing had been adjourned in respect of criminal damage and assault causing harm charges.

Christopher Cross said through his solicitor, Eddie Burke, at Cork District Court that it was put back for €12,000 compensation to be gathered.

“He fully intended to pay the money back. Unfortunately, he is coming empty-handed.

“He feels his mental health came at him. He lost contact with the probation service. He buried himself in work. He is not apportioning blame to anyone except himself,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Marian O’Leary has now finalised all penalties on Christopher Cross. A suspended five-month prison sentence was imposed on him for assault causing harm to Garda Ann O’Donovan, and for causing criminal damage to the engineering equipment on the road he was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and to pay a €750 fine.

He was previously fined a total of €800 and banned from driving for six years on related charges arising out of the series of incident.

When the matter first came before Cork District Court, it was stated that gardaí had to block the road with a patrol car to bring the dangerous situation under control and that the motorist kicked open his van door with such force that it injured the hand of a member of An Garda Síochána, putting her out of work for one month.

Sergeant Brendan Barry Murphy gave that evidence in the case against Christopher Cross of 26 Ballincurrig Court, South Douglas Road, Cork.

He said that on August 12, 2021, it was reported that a van was being driven erratically from Cork Airport at a time when a traffic survey was being carried out on the roadside. Staff who were carrying out this survey had to take evasive action but their equipment was damaged by the erratically driven van.

Sgt Barry Murphy said: “When approached by gardaí the driver resisted. Then he kicked the door of the van out, which hit Garda O’Donovan in her hand causing tendon damage to her finger. She was out of work for one month.”