Picnic Against Apartheid at the Cork Lough

Cork comedian Tadhg Hickey will be joining guests and speakers at the Picnic Against Apartheid event in aid of the Palestinian people on Sunday.

Aclaí Gym in Unit 9, Crawford Business Park, Bishop Street, The Lough, will play host to organisers Amnesty International and the Irish Anti-Apartheid Campaign, featuring activists, music, baklava and much more on July 2, from 2pm to 5pm, with the public invited to attend.

“This picnic is part of Amnesty International’s Picnics Against Apartheid, that aims to raise awareness of the plight of Palestinians and to call on the Irish Government to recognise what is happening to Palestinians as apartheid under international law,” said a spokesperson.

Local Café Izz will provide Palestinian snacks at the event, but guests are encouraged to bring their own food and join in the picnic atmosphere.

Amnesty International launched this year’s Picnic Against Apartheid campaign outside Leinster House in May and were joined by TDs, senators and activists from around the country.

“Picnics Against Apartheid is part of Amnesty International’s broader campaign to end Israeli apartheid,” said the spokesperson.

“This campaign follows the organisation’s report which found that Israel enforces a system of oppression and domination against the Palestinian people as part of a broader system which amounts to apartheid under international law.

"Amnesty International is campaigning for states, including Ireland, to formally recognise Israel as committing the crime of apartheid against Palestinians.

“The Anti-Apartheid Campaign for Palestine is campaigning to have the Irish Government recognise what is happening to Palestinians as apartheid under international law and to ensure human rights for all,” added the spokesperson