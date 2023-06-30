Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 14:19

Picnic Against Apartheid at the Cork Lough

Amnesty International and the Irish Anti-Apartheid Campaign to host event in aid of Palestinians at the Aclaí Gym on Sunday, July 2 
Picnic Against Apartheid at the Cork Lough

Cork comedian Tadhg Hickey to attend the Picnic Against Apartheid event in aid of the Palestinian people on Sunday. Photo by: Cathal Noonan

Eoin Kelleher

Cork comedian Tadhg Hickey will be joining guests and speakers at the Picnic Against Apartheid event in aid of the Palestinian people on Sunday.

Aclaí Gym in Unit 9, Crawford Business Park, Bishop Street, The Lough, will play host to organisers Amnesty International and the Irish Anti-Apartheid Campaign, featuring activists, music, baklava and much more on July 2, from 2pm to 5pm, with the public invited to attend.

“This picnic is part of Amnesty International’s Picnics Against Apartheid, that aims to raise awareness of the plight of Palestinians and to call on the Irish Government to recognise what is happening to Palestinians as apartheid under international law,” said a spokesperson.

Local Café Izz will provide Palestinian snacks at the event, but guests are encouraged to bring their own food and join in the picnic atmosphere.

Amnesty International launched this year’s Picnic Against Apartheid campaign outside Leinster House in May and were joined by TDs, senators and activists from around the country.

“Picnics Against Apartheid is part of Amnesty International’s broader campaign to end Israeli apartheid,” said the spokesperson.

“This campaign follows the organisation’s report which found that Israel enforces a system of oppression and domination against the Palestinian people as part of a broader system which amounts to apartheid under international law. 

"Amnesty International is campaigning for states, including Ireland, to formally recognise Israel as committing the crime of apartheid against Palestinians.  

“The Anti-Apartheid Campaign for Palestine is campaigning to have the Irish Government recognise what is happening to Palestinians as apartheid under international law and to ensure human rights for all,” added the spokesperson

Read More

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy helps Cork comedian to take on his first stand-up tour

More in this section

British sailor missing at sea off the Cork coast British sailor missing at sea off the Cork coast
gavel 60-year-old man accused of allowing his car to be used for possession of cocaine in Cork
Uisce Éireann warns of possible water disruption in Cork due to an industrial action  Uisce Éireann warns of possible water disruption in Cork due to an industrial action 
politics
<p> Former Deputy Chairman of An Bord Pleanála Paul Hyde was sentenced at the District Court in Bandon, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Former An Bord Pleanála deputy chair jailed for two-months

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more