County Council to present new casual trading rules to councillors 

A Cork County Council official has revealed that they are currently working on drafting Casual Trading Bye-Laws for the eight Municipal Districts in County Cork.

A motion from Fine Gael councillor Jack White at last Tuesday’s Carrigaline Municipal District meeting sought an update on their rollout in the MD.

It was recently reported in The Echo that the lack of regulation surrounding casual trading was wreaking havoc in the Myrtleville area in particular.

Carrigaline Municipal District officer, Carol Conway said that it is intended to present draft bye-laws to members in the near future. “Elected members agreed suitable locations in the MD for casual trading. These locations have been mapped. I have come up with a schedule for days and times. The bye-laws are being put together for the eight MDs together. That is being worked on.

“I should see those draft bye-laws soon. Hopefully, I will have more news in July. We take this seriously and we are working hard to implement them as soon as possible.

"We will continue to keep members briefed on progress. It is intended to present draft bye laws to MD members shortly for their consideration,” she added.

Mr White welcomed the response from Ms Conway. “I know there is a lot of hard work going on in the background and hopefully we are close. Residents near our beaches in Myrtleville, Fountainstown, Tracton, Ringaskiddy and elsewhere need support. Some of the issues outlined to us have been the safety of people accessing their home, the ability of emergency services to get to these beach locations, noise pollution, air pollution from generators and wastewater disposal.

“Currently the system by which a casual trader sets up is ad-hoc. This puts pressure unfairly on council staff. If there is a set of laws there to govern how somebody sets up or doesn’t set up it would be much fairer to neighbouring businesses, neighbours, and council staff.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley said everyone is on the same page, adding: “We are all very frustrated because living in the area we do get it. My weekend is filled with photographs of cars blocking driveways."

Her party colleague Seamus McGrath said a rule book is needed. “We need to have some form of rule book as regards casual and mobile trading. It is very much needed. There isn’t one at present. It raises problems on a daily basis. We need to bring this into place as soon as possible. We need to see meat on the bones.”