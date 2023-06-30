Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 08:31

Casting an eye on a 'big part of Cork's sporting heritage'

‘The Score’ is a unique contemporary art showcase, presented in collaboration with members and players from Ból Chumann na hÉireann, The Irish Road Bowling Association.
Cork County Council joins artist James L Hayes in inviting the public to experience his latest exhibition ‘The Score’, a captivating exploration of the traditional Irish sport of road bowling. Photo: James Hayes

Breda Graham

CORK County Council has joined artist James L Hayes in inviting the public to experience his latest exhibition exploring the traditional Irish sport of road bowling.

‘The Score’ is a unique contemporary art showcase, presented in collaboration with members and players from Ból Chumann na hÉireann, The Irish Road Bowling Association.

The exhibition, which looks at and references the history and material of the iconic cast iron road bowl, will open its doors to the public at 7pm on Saturday, July 8, in Macroom Town Hall.

In the game, competitors throw this metal ball along a predetermined course of country roads with the aim of using the fewest number of throws.

Originating in Ireland, the sport is now mainly played in counties Cork and Armagh using a 28oz cast iron bowl, however, stone or iron bowls were used in the past.

‘The Score’ comprises of a multi-screen film and sound installation with bespoke sculptural artworks and objects and the project also includes an accompanying sound composition by Peter Power.

Dunmanway road bowler Hannah Cronin collaborated with the artist on the film installation, while Dr Séamus Ó Tuama advised on the two-year project.

Speaking about the exhibition, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn, said: “James L Hayes is an accomplished artist who has had exhibitions in Ireland and abroad. It is wonderful to see a creative response to cherished cultural institution Ból Chumann na hÉireann.

“While road bowling isn’t unique to Cork, it’s a big part of our sporting heritage and through this exhibition, the tradition will be memorialised and brought to new audiences.”

The exhibition opens at Macroom Town Hall on Saturday, July 8, and is open from Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 6pm until July 29.

