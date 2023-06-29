Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 17:53

Gardaí seek help in finding Cork man missing since February

Mark Atkinson (60) was last seen in Carrigaline on 1 February. Gardaí and his family are concerned for his welfare.
Mark Atkinson (60) has been missing since the start of February and was last seen in Carrigaline.

Gardaí are asking for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 60-year-old Mark Atkinson, who was last seen in Carrigaline on Wednesday 1st February 2023.

Mark is described as being approximately five foot nine inches in height with a slim build, brown eyes and short white/grey hair.

Mark has a distinctive Chelsea FC lion tattoo on his left arm above the elbow.

Gardaí and Mark’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Mark’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carrigaline Garda Station on 021 491 9370, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

