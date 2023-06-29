Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 19:50

Conservation work to start on the historic Butter Exchange in Shandon

The building is a protected structure in the current development plan for Cork city and is also included on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.
The Butter Exchange building at Shandon where there are plans to convert the building into a technology and innovation. Picture: Dan Linehan

Breda Graham

Conservation works due to commence this week on the existing former Butter Exchange/Craft Centre in Shandon have been welcomed locally.

Specialist cleaning of the heritage elements, including the portico and external walls, is being undertaken as part of the first stage of an upgrade of the Butter Exchange.

Recreate Shandon will, in the near future, be applying for funding from Enterprise Ireland from their Regional Enterprise Development Fund to regenerate the building for modern office use.

The protected structure listing includes the craft centre, the entrance portico and the boundary wall.

Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy said the conservation work has been long overdue.

“I am delighted to see the cleaning of the portico of the old butter market,” he said. “It has been crying out for TLC for years.

“The portico is an enormous historic gem in the Shandon area and has been left to decay for many years. 

"Such a lack of conservation attention has irked me for many years, especially with regard to how important the role the butter market played to provide income and jobs to Cork society and how prevalent the Cork Butter Market was in its day.

“Dating to 1849, it was designed by one of Cork’s most prominent architects. Sir John Benson, who not only worked for the Corporation of Cork but also freelanced — hence his contract with the Cork Butter Market organising committee.

“The fact that 1849 is inscribed at the base of the portico, that the pillars are thick, and that a cow’s head can be seen above the door shows that Benson was adamant that what was designed and constructed showcased the economic prowess of the market.”

Cllr McCarthy said the tech hub project needs to now progress so that new use of the building can be realised and that Shandon locals, Cork citizens and tourists alike can place a renewed value on what was once such an important building in the 19th and early 20th century.

Sinn Féin Councillor Mick Nugent also welcomed the impending works to the Butter Exchange while Fianna Fáil Councillor Tony Fitzgerald said he is “delighted” to hear works in this historical part of Shandon are due to commence this week.

