Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 16:43

First installation on Cork's new urban sculpture trail is launched 

A Cork City Council project funded by Fáilte Ireland to the tune of €670,000, Island City is intended to animate the city and its heritage with public art, and the temporary artworks will remain in situ for a period of five years.
First installation on Cork's new urban sculpture trail is launched 

Artist Niamh McCann at the installation of her new sculpture on Carey’s Lane, Sentinels [flew through the ages in the shape of birds]. Picture: Clare Keogh

Donal O’Keeffe

Island City, Cork’s new urban sculpture trail, has announced its first sculpture, which will be part of Cork city’s single biggest-ever investment in public art.

A Cork City Council project funded by Fáilte Ireland to the tune of €670,000, Island City is intended to animate the city and its heritage with public art, and the temporary artworks will remain in situ for a period of five years.

Niamh McCann’s Sentinels [flew through the ages in the shape of birds] is the first of five contemporary sculptures to be installed around the city this year.

Four of the sculptures have already been commissioned after a competitive process, supported by the National Sculpture Factory, and the fifth will be chosen through an open call process, which will begin in the coming weeks.

Ms McCann studied at MTU Crawford College of Art and Design from 1991 to 1994.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy, with artist Niamh McCann at the installation of her new sculpture on Carey’s Lane, Sentinels [flew through the ages in the shape of birds]. Picture: Clare Keogh
Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy, with artist Niamh McCann at the installation of her new sculpture on Carey’s Lane, Sentinels [flew through the ages in the shape of birds]. Picture: Clare Keogh

Sentinels on Carey’s Lane is influenced by the architecture, geography, and incidental features along the length of Carey’s Lane.

The work is fixed above head height on the lane and is held by the simple image of a seagull, perched atop a neon strip, sentinel-like on either end of Carey’s Lane.

Ms McCann said her installation was influenced by the inhabitants and geography of the lane such as the history of craft, culture and the presence of the Huguenot graveyard.

“I worked with sustainable materials that work well in outdoor settings such as bronze, jesmonite, and cedar wood,” she said.

“The red rope that links the pieces is a nod to the Rebel county’s traditional colour.”

The Lord Mayor of Cork, councillor Kieran McCarthy, said Island City was the most ambitious public art project in Cork city to date.

“It is a testament to the resilience and creativity of our cultural sector and we were delighted to partner with Fáilte Ireland and work with the National Sculpture Factory to bring it to fruition,” he said.

Over the coming months, the remaining four sculptures will be installed on Princes St, Cook St, the Coal Quay and Triskel Christchurch in the city.

Follow @IslandCityCorkSculpture on Instagram for more.

Read More

UCC research breakthrough could have consequences for the future of computing

More in this section

McCarthy Family Teenager wins €14m settlement over circumstances of his birth at Cork hospital
Close up hand of Asian Senior elderly disabled man patient walk slowly with walker at nursing home. Older handicapped male have Cork man used Zimmer-frame to carry out shoplifting crimes 
Ulster University sectarianism study 'I hope this helps clarify things': Patrick Kielty reveals salary for RTÉ's Late Late Show
cork arts
Psychiatrist's report to be prepared in case of climate change protestor who threw soup on Crawford painting 

Psychiatrist's report to be prepared in case of climate change protestor who threw soup on Crawford painting 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more