Cork man accused of keying neighbour's car

A Cork man who is accused of keying the side of his neighbour’s car, spitting at his front door and damaging flowers in his front garden, wants to plead guilty and have the case dealt with as soon as possible.

Stephen Kiely, who is in his 30s, of Cushing Place, Farranree, Cork, is charged with three counts of causing criminal damage to the neighbour’s house.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said directions were still awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case which only dates back to May 20.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said at Cork District Court:

“He wants to plead guilty. He requires no proof. I would have thought that would assist gardaí in having a decision made on jurisdiction (whether the case proceeds at district of circuit court level).”

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until July 11 for directions to be obtained from the DPP.

It was alleged that on May 20, Stephen Kiely caused damage to the bonnet silver Mitsubishi by scraping it with a key. This was allegedly captured on CCTV.

It was further alleged that there were further incidents on May 29 when he allegedly spat at the neighbour’s door and damaged flowers in the garden.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said:

“Stephen Kiely said that to make sure there would be no interference with witnesses he would do whatever he had to do and would go to live with a relative in Kanturk, County Cork.”

The solicitor said there was an allegation that “the injured party’s car was blocking up the place – that was one of the issues, I believe”.