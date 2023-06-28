Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 09:00

Cork man accused of keying neighbour's car

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said directions were still awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case which only dates back to May 20.
Cork man accused of keying neighbour's car

Stephen Kiely, who is in his 30s, of Cushing Place, Farranree, Cork, is charged with three counts of causing criminal damage to the neighbour’s house. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A Cork man who is accused of keying the side of his neighbour’s car, spitting at his front door and damaging flowers in his front garden, wants to plead guilty and have the case dealt with as soon as possible.

Stephen Kiely, who is in his 30s, of Cushing Place, Farranree, Cork, is charged with three counts of causing criminal damage to the neighbour’s house.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said directions were still awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case which only dates back to May 20.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said at Cork District Court: 

“He wants to plead guilty. He requires no proof. I would have thought that would assist gardaí in having a decision made on jurisdiction (whether the case proceeds at district of circuit court level).” 

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until July 11 for directions to be obtained from the DPP.

It was alleged that on May 20, Stephen Kiely caused damage to the bonnet silver Mitsubishi by scraping it with a key. This was allegedly captured on CCTV.

It was further alleged that there were further incidents on May 29 when he allegedly spat at the neighbour’s door and damaged flowers in the garden.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said: 

“Stephen Kiely said that to make sure there would be no interference with witnesses he would do whatever he had to do and would go to live with a relative in Kanturk, County Cork.” 

The solicitor said there was an allegation that “the injured party’s car was blocking up the place – that was one of the issues, I believe”.

More in this section

Almost 150 complaints made to the Ombudsman about Cork local authorities in 2022  Almost 150 complaints made to the Ombudsman about Cork local authorities in 2022 
Former deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála pleads guilty to two breaches of planning laws in 'very serious' case 
Two Cork men among those accused of murdering father of seven in Tralee graveyard  Two Cork men among those accused of murdering father of seven in Tralee graveyard 
cork court
<p>A man aged in his late 30s is currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, as part of ongoing investigations into the theft of agricultural machinery and livestock in the West Cork and Kerry.  Pic; Larry Cummins</p>

Second man arrested in connection with West Cork and Kerry machinery and livestock thefts

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more