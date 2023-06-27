Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 14:48

Funding secured for wastewater treatment plant in Crossbarry

Cork North-West Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan confirmed that the funding has been approved for a new sewerage scheme in the area.
“This significant funding of €3.3 million sets us on a pathway to resolve this long running issue,” Mr Moynihan said, adding that it will “clear the way” for Cork County Council and Uisce Éireann to advance the project.

FUNDING of €3.3m has been secured to resolve a defective wastewater treatment plant in Crossbarry that has seen residents contending with “blocked sewers and foul smells” for more than a decade.

“I’m delighted to confirm that my party colleague, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has given the go-ahead to resolve a faulty wastewater treatment plant in Crossbarry.

“Residents are extremely frustrated because they have been dealing with blocked sewers and foul smells for more than 10 years.

“It’s an issue I’ve raised on countless occasions with Cork County Council and with various ministers in the Dáil,” he said.

“The new sewerage scheme is going to replace the malfunctioning one at the end of Gleann Alainn and put an end to blockages and spills and smells that residents would have experienced not only in Gleann Alainn but also Cluain na Croise and Cúl na Gréine.

“The new plant will also serve other developments in the village including Lissagroom Meadows, which means the temporary plant there can be decommissioned.

