Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 10:09

Cork farm asks public to get in touch if missing ‘wolfdog’ is sighted

‘Axel’ the Czech Wolfdog has been on the loose since Thursday evening. 
Rumley’s Open Farm has moved to reassure Cork residents that its missing ‘wolfdog’ is not considered to be a threat to the public, but people are asked to keep their distance and to contact the business if the animal is spotted. Picture: Rumley's Open Farm Facebook Page. 

Amy Nolan

The Waterfall-based farm posted an update on social media last night explaining that the wolf hybrid has been missing since Thursday evening and despite some sightings, ‘Axel’ the Czech Wolfdog is still on the loose.

“We experienced a sudden thunderstorm on Thursday evening, and it was the following morning that we discovered Axel was missing,” explained Ivan Rumley.

“There have been sightings since, including on Sunday, when he was spotted in the Ballinhassig area, interacting in a playful manner with another dog. However, we were unable to retrieve him. 

“Axel is an older dog and has been with us for 12 years. He is very shy and unlikely to approach people.

“While he is not considered to be a threat to the public, we ask that if you spot him, please give him plenty of space.

“Do not approach him, but instead call us on 021 488 5122.” 

The farm explained that the breed, which originates in the former Czechoslovakia - now the Czech Republic and Slovakia - was developed in the 1950s as a border patrol dog by crossing German Shepherds with the Carpathian Wolf.

Rumley’s said the modern Czech Wolfdog is “predominantly German Shepherd” but still retains a “significant percentage of wolf DNA”.

“Rumley’s Farm would like to thank the public for their assistance as we attempt to locate Axel and return him safely home,” the farm said, also paying thanks to An Garda Síochána, the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) and local media for their assistance.

<p>A decision by Cork City Council to reject planning permission for more than three dozen apartments at a brownfield site on the northside of the city has been upheld by An Bord Pleanála (ABP).</p>

Planning board upholds city council’s decision to refuse permission for northside apartment scheme

