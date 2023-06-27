Cork man left work unfinished and ignored calls

A WORKMAN who was paid €2,500 to erect a fence for an elderly woman in Cork left the work undone and then ignored her calls to find out what was happening.

44-year-old Michael Burke of 144 Kilbarry Place, Farranree, Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of obtaining money by deception.

Detective Garda Diarmuid O’Neill testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that on July 17, 2020, Burke went to the home of an elderly lady in Cobh and entered an agreement with her for the building of a fence.

“A price of €3,500 was agreed and €1,000 was handed over in the beginning.

“He arrived to do the work and brought materials to the location and began working.

“He also asked for a further payment. Another €1,500 was paid to him.

“But he failed to come back and he did not answer any of her phone calls. Both payments were in cash.”

In Burke’s defence, barrister Donal O’Sullivan said that he had become ill and his phone was stolen, but that he was willing to go back and finish the work.

Burke had previous convictions that included an old conviction for robbery.

Mr O’Sullivan said the accused was given payments totalling €2,500 and had now brought €3,000 compensation to court for the woman.

Mr O’Sullivan commented that Burke was paying €500 more than was paid to him.

Judge Helen Boyle said that in all the circumstances, she would impose a sentence of two years which she would suspend.