Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 20:31

Disabled Cork man pressured into holding ecstasy stash

Ray Boland asked Judge Helen Boyle to take into consider the fact that the man has diabetes and also has intellectual disabilities.
He was caught with €19,000 worth of ecstasy tablets at his home in Douglas. Garda Shane Hayes testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that they went to the home of John Paul O’Regan, aged 27, of 60, Greenhills Court, Douglas, Cork, on March 4, 2021.

A man with an intellectual disability had his collectible Pokemon cards and other low-value personal property taken by drug dealers who pressured him into holding onto a large consignment of ecstasy tablets if he wanted the items back. 

The man succumbed to their pressure and put himself at risk of a mandatory minimum jail term and up to life imprisonment for having the drugs stored at his home.

Garda Hayes said he and other uniformed gardaí were accompanied by the armed support unit for the purpose of the search.

“On arrival, I spoke with John Paul O’Regan and informed him I had a warrant to search the premises. He said he would show gardaí where the drugs were. We went up to a bedroom where he retrieved a white bag inside a box, and there were two bags located in this. Both bags contained blue tablets,” Garda Hayes said.

“During interview he stated he was given the drugs to mind by another person. He said they were in a bag and he never opened the bag,” Garda Hayes said.

Defence senior counsel Ray Boland asked Judge Helen Boyle to take into consider the fact that the man has diabetes and also has intellectual disabilities. Even though he is 27, unusually he was accompanied throughout garda interviews by his father.

“He was holding these drugs. His belongings were taken off him and he was told they would be returned to him. They included his phone worth no more than €100 or €200, a chain, a watch and Pokemon cards which children play with.” Mr Boland said that the accused, and his father who is 81-years-old, depend on each other in different ways.

“In light of the evidence I think it is clear the accused is a very vulnerable person preyed upon by other people in the drug trade to store these drugs,” Mr Boland said. Judge Helen Boyle said: “I will put it back to the October sessions without making any promises. He has to be able to show he can stay out of trouble.” O’Regan was remanded on bail until October 25.

He admitted being in possession of MDMA, better known as ecstasy, for sale or supply when its street value exceeded €13,000, the threshold for a possible 10-year sentence on conviction unless there are exceptional circumstances.

#courtscork courtcourts
