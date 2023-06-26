Cork man accused of committing crimes in different counties remanded in custody

A Cork man accused of committing crimes including theft in two different counties in recent weeks has been further remanded in custody after gardaí continued to object to his release bail.

Shane O’Neill of Shanacashel in Kilmichael in Co Cork is alleged to have stolen property at a medical centre in Dunmore in Co Galway on May 9, as well as allegedly committing three other thefts on the same day in Tuam.

It is also alleged that on June 14 last he committed trespass in Kilmichael and was found to be handling stolen property, including a jeep and its related documentation.

The 51-year-old had first appeared before Bandon District Court earlier this month, when gardaí had objected to his release on bail.

He appeared from custody in Macroom District Court when Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told Judge James McNulty that there was an ongoing investigation in Co Galway and elsewhere. She also told the court gardaí were maintaining an objection to any release on bail.

Through his solicitor, Patrick Goold, Mr O’Neill consented to a continuing remand in custody to appear before Bandon District Court on July 7 next.

Judge McNulty said gardaí needed to “step on it” in relation to whether any new changes were to be brought or else it would be a case of moving swiftly to an early trial.

Mr O’Neill also indicated he may bring a bail application to the High Court.