Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 10:11

Overnight water disruptions likely in southside Cork area this week

Uisce Éireann has warned that some parts of Cork city’s southside should expect overnight water supply disruption on Thursday.
Donal O’Keeffe

Essential mains repair works may cause supply water supply disruptions to a number of parts of the southside of Cork city on Thursday night, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company said the works, which it said are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to occur from 9am on Thursday 29 June until 1pm on Friday 30 June.

According to Uisce Éireann, which rebranded from Irish Water at the start of the year, the works may cause supply disruptions to Vicars Court, Vicars Road, Rose Lawn, Togher Road, Michael Fitzgerald Road, Charles Daly Road, The Acre, Marie Ville, Sarahville Place, Connolly Green, McDonagh Road, Killeenreendowney Avenue, Fr Dominic Road North, Fr Dominic Place, Pearse Place, Plunkett Road, Edward Walsh Road, Patrick Trahy Road, Patrick O'Donoghue Place, Boston Park, Ardmanning Avenue, Ardmanning Lawn and surrounding areas in Cork city.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public should allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

To access updates on these works, the public is invited to visit the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: CCI00064616.

