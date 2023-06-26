Changeable weather on Leeside for the week ahead

Cork can expect changeable weather for the week ahead, Met Éireann has predicted, with sunny spells and scattered showers probably the best that Leesiders can expect.

Monday will see a mixture of scattered cloud, sunny spells and just a few isolated showers, with clouds slowly thickening from the west during the afternoon in a moderate westerly breeze.

Showers will begin to die out later this afternoon too with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

This evening will be generally dry with spells of hazy sunshine, but clouds will thicken from the west as the evening progresses with outbreaks of rain developing too.

Lowest overnight temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with fresh south-westerly winds.

The pollen count is expected to be low on Monday, and moderate on Tuesday. The solar UV index is forecast to be high in sunshine on Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday will start cloudy and damp with patches of rain and drizzle, and the rain is expected to become a little more persistent during the afternoon and early evening too.

Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees in a moderate south-westerly breeze.

Nationally, the outlook for the week is for rather changeable weather with showers at times.

Tuesday night will be a quite cloudy night, with spells of rain across western and northern counties.

It should stay a little drier further east, before the rain spreads to all areas before dawn.

Lowest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with a light to moderate southwest wind, becoming a little fresher in the northwest.

Wednesday will see a wet start as band of rain moves east off the country, but by midday good sunny spells will develop with isolated showers at times.

Later in the afternoon the showers will become confined to Atlantic coastal counties with the best of the dry weather in the southeast.

Highs of 16 to 21 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze.

On Wednesday night a few showers may linger along Atlantic coastal counties but there will be good clear and dry spells elsewhere.

Westerly breezes will weaken overnight and a little cooler than previous nights with lows of 8 to 11 degrees.

Thursday should start off mainly sunny and dry but later more cloud will bubble up with a few isolated showers developing in a westerly breeze.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in a light to moderate westerly breeze.

Thursday night will be mostly dry with long clear spells especially in the east of the country, and further west there will be a little more cloud developing with the chance of one or two showers at times too.

Overnight a band of rain will move over the country.

Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze.

Friday looks to be rather unsettled with bands of rain moving over the country, turning heavy at times too, especially in western counties. Westerly winds will freshen at times too with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.