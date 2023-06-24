Minister Catherine Martin announces external independent review into governance and culture at RTÉ

The chairwoman of RTÉ met Media Minister Catherine Martin as the national broadcaster reels from the controversy over the misreporting of the salary of its highest paid presenter.

It has emerged that former Late Late Show frontman Ryan Tubridy was paid several hundred thousand euro more than RTÉ had previously declared.

RTÉ apologised as it admitted that between 2017 and 2022, Tubridy received a series of payments totalling €345,000 above his annual published salary.

On Friday, the director general of RTÉ Dee Forbes was suspended and the National Union of Journalists called for a wide independent inquiry into the broadcaster’s corporate governance.

Later that evening, RTÉ interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch said a process is under way, and he expects it to be completed within days rather than weeks.

Tubridy has “apologised unreservedly” for not asking questions when RTÉ published incorrect figures for his earnings

Ms Martin met RTÉ chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh today.

Statement

Following the meeting the minister issued a statement: "I met today (Saturday 24 June) with the RTÉ Chair, Siún Ní Raghallaigh to discuss the very serious matters which were set out by RTÉ in its recent statements.

"At the meeting, I reiterated to the Chair that what has transpired is shocking, and as evidenced by media coverage and public comment over the past number of days, it has caused untold damage to RTÉ’s reputation and to public service broadcasting more generally.

"I impressed upon the Chair that re-building trust and confidence is now paramount. This means ensuring complete transparency and clarity not only in terms of what has happened but also on how matters are dealt with in future. I expect that the Board of RTÉ will address these governance failings with thoroughness and urgency.

"The Chair has provided me with greater clarity around the process which the Board has undertaken and the next steps, and I understand the external review commissioned by RTÉ to review the remuneration of the top 10 most highly paid presenters will be concluded within two weeks.

"However, notwithstanding today’s meeting, this week’s revelations signal potential deeper challenges in the organisation. I have therefore decided there needs to be an external review of governance and culture at RTÉ. The purpose of this review will be to determine what fundamental or systemic issues need to be addressed, including the adequacy of internal controls.

"While as Minister I cannot get involved in the day to day operation of RTÉ, I do need assurance that the governance and culture is fit for purpose.

"Public trust in RTÉ must be rebuilt. Therefore, a Government decision on the future funding model for public service broadcasting has been paused until such time as this review is complete and the findings considered.

"My officials will develop Terms of Reference in this regard over the coming week, and I will expect the full co-operation of the RTÉ Board and senior executives in engaging with this review and in engaging with Oireachtas Committees in the coming period."